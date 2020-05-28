Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reacted as a former Niger Delta warlord, Alhaji Dokubo, declared that only Biafra would bring solution and liberation to the people of South East, South South and other regions in the country.





In a viral video, which the IPOB leader also shared on his Facebook page, Asari, an ardent believer in the Biafra struggle and former militants leader, said “The only solution, the only guarantee to my future, to your future, the future of my generation unborn, is Biafra.





“If you are not in support of Biafra you are a traitor. You are a traitor and the generation to come will cane you if you’re alive.





“They’ll spit and urinate on your grave for betraying them . You are a coward. When it comes to talk you are afraid you are a coward that why you don’t want to stand up, you want to remain where you are; I will not remain with you.”

Reacting, Kanu insisted that the struggle has been built on consistency, discipline and application.





“IPOB is consistent, disciplined and applied, we do not change, never, ever, ever!” He wrote while sharing





“Only Biafra can save Niger-Delta, today, tomorrow and forevermore. Truth is godliness.”





Video:





