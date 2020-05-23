



Dr S. Peters, a behavioural psychologist at the Obafemi Awolowo University, IIe Ife, has berated Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, over his recent comments against President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Nigeria in general.





Peters said Kanu requires urgent medical and mental assistance.





Addressing reporters on Saturday, the psychologist insisted that remarks of the IPOB leader over time clearly showed signs of mental disorder and severe illness.





He said: “When he says things like the VP was forcefully Injected COVID-19 or that the VP and Femi Adesina were kidnapped or under house arrest or that Aso Rock is empty, these are signs of insanity because they are a fabrication of his imagination.

“Kanu is confused in his perception and thinking, for example he has raised this view about the President of Nigeria, Jibril of Sudan, Buhari is a clone, Buhari using silicon mask or that Buhari is a doppelganger.





“This is demonstrated, as he is always expressing extreme anger, like talking about burning Nigeria, killing Nigerians, destroying Nigeria and even leaders of South East, and the South generally.





“If Kanu submits himself for further examination it is possible that we find more traits of insanity in him. From the above, I have been able to establish that he has delusions, hallucinations, strong feelings of anger, denial of obvious issues and confused thinking but there could be more.”









