



The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, on Saturday accused Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, of inciting crisis between the North and Southwest.





Recall that Kanu had alleged that the North would frustrate the Southwest presidential ambition.





In a broadcast on Radio Biafra, the IPOB leader had claimed that the North would mess up the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC.





Kanu said North will “mess up” Tinubu’s presidential ambition like they did to former presidential candidate, MKO Abiola.





However, Shettima in a chat with Dailypost dismissed such claims.





Shettima stressed that North would lobby both the Southwest and Nigerians in general to retain the presidency in 2023.





He said: “I’m not aware there is any arrangement between the North and the Southwest and if there is, it’s not constitutional.





“I have said this long before now that we will canvass and lobby to ensure that we seek the understanding of Nigerians in retaining power in 2023.





“So if there is any arrangement between Southwest and the North, I’m not aware of that, and as long as it’s not constitutional, it’s not binding on us.





So what Nnamdi Kanu is saying is not different from already canvassed positions.





“Kanu is only saying this to incite crisis among the people but nothing will happen by God’s grace.”



