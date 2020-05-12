

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has absolved Rivers State governor, Barr Nyesom Wike of blames in the demolition of two hotels in the state at the weekend. Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has absolved Rivers State governor, Barr Nyesom Wike of blames in the demolition of two hotels in the state at the weekend.

Kanu in a press statement, signed by the publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful said the governor was only trying to protect his people.

Kanu rather blamed the owners of the hotel for flouting the lockdown order.

Kanu said, “We must understand that operators of that very establishment risked the lives of thousands of people in Rivers State and beyond.

“Potentially, they could have brought infections and death to thousands of people, either through Coronavirus infected Almajiri or by inadvertently providing accommodation to Fulani killers streaming into our towns and villages from the North.

Kanu, however, lamented that such demolition which was generating comments from all quarters had been done by the present governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai while he was still the minister of federal capital territory, and nothing happened.

“When El-Rufai was busy terrorizing and pauperising thousands of Biafran businessmen by demolishing their hotels, bars, restaurants and homes in Abuja, some of the raging hypocritical voices of righteous indignation we are hearing today were never heard.

“They never uttered a word, nor made a sound because they were and still are afraid of the murderous tendencies of their Fulani masters who are still demolishing legitimate Igbo businesses in Abuja.”

Kanu’s, however, described Wike’s action as overreaching, saying, “l do not condone it because he went too far.”









