Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries have passed the 1,000 mark, and with only 3,737 active cases.





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed six fresh deaths and 184 new COVID-19 cases in 21 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) on Wednesday night.





This was announced by the agency via its Twitter handle.





A total of 111 recoveries were also recorded, bringing the country’s total to 1,070.

As of May 13, 2020, 4,971 cases have been confirmed in 34 states and the FCT.





Lagos recorded its lowest number of cases in one week on Wednesday with 51 confirmed cases.





Before Wednesday, the state had recorded 82 cases on May 6 and the figure jumped to 183 on May 7. On May 8, it was 176; on May 9, 97 cases were recorded, while 81 and 88 cases were recorded on May 10 and 11, respectively. The state recorded 57 cases on Tuesday.





However, Lagos still has the highest figure of 2,041 confirmed cases, as well as the highest number of recoveries with 528 discharged patients.











Earlier on Wednesday, while confirming the latest recoveries, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, announced the discharge of the state’s oldest COVID-19 patient, a 98-year-old female.