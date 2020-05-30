





Nigeria’s Coronavirus infections have surpassed 9,000 with the addition of 387 new cases on Friday.According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, the nation now has 9,302 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, as the deadly virus continues to spread in the country.Lagos recorded a huge coronavirus infections, ramping up 254 new cases, while FCT recorded 29 fresh cases and Jigawa, 24 cases.According to the NCDC, “on the 29th of May 2020, 387 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.“Till date, 9,302 cases have been confirmed, 2,697 cases have been discharged and 261 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.“The 387 new cases are reported from 14 states- Lagos(254), FCT(29), Jigawa(24), Edo(22), Oyo(15), Rivers(14),Kaduna(11), Borno(6), Kano(3), Plateau(2), Yobe(2), Gombe(2), Bauchi(2), Ondo(1).”Lagos-254FCT-29Jigawa-24Edo-22Oyo-15Rivers-14Kaduna-11Borno-6Kano-3Plateau-2Yobe-2Gombe-2Bauchi-2Ondo-1