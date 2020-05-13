Nigeria has recorded 158 Coronavirus deaths, with Lagos and Kano topping the chat.





Deaths have been reported from: Africa:







According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Tuesday, Lagos and Kano both have 33 coronavirus deaths each.Borno recorded 16 deaths while Sokoto rakes in 13 deaths from the deadly pandemic.Katsina ramps up 11 deaths, while FCT has seven and Ogun and Zamfara have five deaths each.Others are: Edo and Osun, four deaths; Bauchi, Kaduna, Kebbi, Rivers and Delta recorded three deaths respectively; Jigawa, Oyo, Akwa Ibom recorded three cases each, while Gombe, Kwara, Nasarawa, Yobe, Ondo and Ekiti have recorded one case each.The world has joined hands to find a vaccine for the novel coronavirus and scientists and medical researchers across the globe are scrambling for the first breakthrough. Since the virus spreads easily and is already overwhelming the healthcare system of most countries, a vaccine is the most effective way of putting a pause on the spread of infectious disease.At present, almost 80 groups globally are working at break-neck speed for the same, even though a vaccine fit for humans normally takes years to develop. Currently, there are 111 potential vaccines for the SARS-CoV-2 which are in different stages of clinical trials.The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, on Tuesday disclosed that it was developing a framework that would provide grants and long term facilities for researchers, science institutions and biotechnology firms to develop the Nigerian Vaccine. Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele who disclosed this at the unveiling of the THISDAY Dome Testing, Tracing & Treatment Centre in Abuja, explained that the reason for the framework was to encourage greater research and development in Nigeria for drugs and vaccines that would help prevent the spread of the virus.Since 31 December 2019 and as of 12 May 2020, 4 137 193 cases of COVID-19 (in accordance with the applied case definitions and testing strategies in the affected countries) have been reported, including 285 760 deaths.2347 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Egypt (533), Algeria (507), South Africa (206), Morocco (188) and Nigeria (158).22 407 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Iran (6 685), China (4 637), Turkey (3 841), India (2 293) and Indonesia (991).107 250 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United States (80 684), Brazil (11 519), Canada (4 993), Mexico (3 573) and Ecuador (2 145).153 624 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United Kingdom (32 065), Italy (30 739), Spain (26 744), France (26 643) and Belgium (8 707).125 deaths; the four countries reporting deaths are Australia (97), New Zealand (21), Guam (5) and Northern Mariana Islands (2).7 deaths have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.