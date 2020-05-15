





Nigeria’s Coronavirus infections have surpassed 5,000 after the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, released 193 new cases of the pandemic on Thursday.According to NCDC, Nigeria’s total confirmed Coronavirus cases stand at 5,162.Of the 193 new cases released on Thursday, Lagos topped with 58 fresh cases.Kano has 46 cases and Jigawa 35.While Yobe registered 12 new cases, FCT recorded nine cases; Ogun, seven; Plateau and Gombe, five cases each; Imo, four cases.Edo, Kwara and Borno have three cases each, while Bauchi, Nasarawa and Ondo recorded one case each.Three deaths were recorded on Thursday across the nation, while 1,180 patients who survived the pandemic have been discharged so far.