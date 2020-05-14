Nigeria has recorded 184 fresh cases of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, taking its overall total to 4,971.
According to the figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Wednesday, Lagos sits at the top with 51 new cases; Jigawa is second with 23 new infections, while Bauchi and Katsina are joint third with 16 new cases each.
Kano has 14 fresh cases; FCT, 10 cases; Rivers, 10 cases; Kwara, nine cases; Delta and Kaduna, five cases each; Sokoto and Oyo, four cases each.
184 new cases of #COVID19;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 13, 2020
51-Lagos
23-Jigawa
16-Bauchi
16-Katsina
14-Kano
10-FCT
10-Rivers
9-Kwara
5-Delta
5-Kaduna
4-Sokoto
4-Oyo
3-Kebbi
3-Nasarawa
3-Osun
2-Ondo
1-Ebonyi
1-Edo
1-Enugu
1-Anambra
1-Plateau
1-Niger
4971 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 1070
Deaths: 164 pic.twitter.com/jcwyRPnAvv
