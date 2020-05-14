 Nigeria's Coronavirus cases near 5,000 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Nigeria has recorded 184 fresh cases of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, taking its overall total to 4,971.

According to the figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Wednesday, Lagos sits at the top with 51 new cases; Jigawa is second with 23 new infections, while Bauchi and Katsina are joint third with 16 new cases each.



Kano has 14 fresh cases; FCT, 10 cases; Rivers, 10 cases; Kwara, nine cases; Delta and Kaduna, five cases each; Sokoto and Oyo, four cases each.




