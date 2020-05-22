Nigeria’s Coronavirus infections have jumped to 7,016, with 339 new cases recorded on Thursday.
Lagos has continued to record a spike in infections, ramping up 139 new cases, while Kano and Oyo came a distant second with 28 new cases each.
Edo, Katsina, Kaduna, Jigawa, Yobe, Plateau and FCT recorded 25, 22, 18, 14, 13, 13 and 11 new cases respectively.
Others are, Gombe, eight cases; Ogun, five cases; Bauchi and Nasarawa, four cases each; Delta, three cases; Ondo, two cases, while Rivers and Adamawa recorded one case each.
The nation recorded 11 deaths on Thursday to take the overall deaths so far to 211, while 1,907 patients who recovered from the virus have been discharged.
339 new cases of #COVID19;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 21, 2020
139-Lagos
28-Kano
28-Oyo
25-Edo
22-Katsina
18-Kaduna
14-Jigawa
13-Yobe
13-Plateau
11-FCT
8-Gombe
5-Ogun
4-Bauchi
4-Nasarawa
3-Delta
2-Ondo
1-Rivers
1-Adamawa
7016 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 1907
Deaths: 211 pic.twitter.com/tSmPZvB7gs
AS STATES STAND...
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via https://t.co/Z5x7UFXpXd#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/B8GEVGnE02— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 21, 2020
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.