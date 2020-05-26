





Nigeria has recorded 229 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 8,068.The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on Monday.Data from the NCDC showed that seven patients died of coronavirus-related complications, making the total number of COVID-19 fatalities rise to 233.He said, “On the 25th of May 2020, 229 new confirmed cases and seven deaths were recorded in Nigeria.“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.“Till date, 8068 cases have been confirmed, 2311 cases have been discharged and 233 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.“The 229 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos(90), Katsina(27), Imo(26), Kano(23), FCT(14), Plateau(12), Ogun(nine), Delta(seven), Borno(five), Rivers(five), Oyo(four), Gombe(three), Osun(two), Anambra(one), Bayelsa(one).”Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus has killed at least 351,107 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December.Tally compiled by AFP at 07 pm on Monday showed that at least 5,453,650 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,133,900 are now considered recovered.The US is the worst-hit country with 97,948 deaths from 1,653,390 cases. At least 366,736 people have been declared recovered.After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 36,914 deaths from 261,984 cases, Italy with 32,877 from 230,158 cases, France with 28,457 deaths, and 182,942 cases and Spain at 26,834 deaths and 235,400 cases.Spain revised its toll downwards by 1,918 on Monday after identifying deaths that had been counted twice and excluding others wrongly attributed to the virus.China – excluding Hong Kong and Macau – has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 82,985 cases. It has 78,268 recovered cases.Mozambique has announced its first death linked to the virus.Europe overall has 172,575 deaths from 2,037,617 cases, the United States and Canada have 104,572 deaths from 1,739,067 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 40,318 deaths from 749,247 cases, Asia 14,244 deaths from 454,748 cases, the Middle East 8,870 deaths from 351,099 cases, Africa 3,398 deaths from 113,402 cases, and Oceania 130 deaths from 8,476 cases.