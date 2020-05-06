



Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff, on Tuesday, lost his mother, Kakah Hajja, in Borno State.

The late Hajja allegedly died after a brief illness at her home in Maiduguri, Borno State and will be buried this morning.





Her son recently relocated fully to the North East to oversee the overall the final battle against Boko Haram terrorists and vowed not leave the theatre of Operation until he gives the insurgents a final blow.



