Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Nigerians on social media have reacted to the withdrawal of police escorts attached to Chairman, Five Star Group, Emeka Okonkwo alias E-Money, on the order of the Inspector-General of Police (IG) Mohammed Adamu.



The IG ordered the withdrawal of the six policemen from B operations, Command Headquarters in Lagos, following allegations of misuse of the escorts.

The business mogul and the younger brother of star artist Kingsley Okonkwo alias K-Cee had become the subject of a police investigation for his flamboyant lifestyle.

It was gathered that Adamu directed the Lagos Police Command to commence investigation into the young billionaire’s sources of income following allegations that he used his police escorts like domestic servants.

The policemen, said to be drawn from B Operations, command headquarters, were alleged to have reduced themselves to carrying umbrellas, handbags and even doing other menial jobs for E-Money and his household.

The news elicited mixed feelings among Nigerians on social media with some accusing IGP of selective reaction insisting the many other VIPs were guilty of the same action. While some saw the withdrawal as a welcome development.

