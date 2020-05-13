



Reactions have continued to trail the appointment of Prof. Ibrahim Gambari as the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.





Buhari, Wednesday, confirmed Gambari’s appointment at the Federal Executive Council meeting.





Gambari who is a Nigerian scholar and diplomat from Kwara State replaced the late Abba Kyari who died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from coronavirus complications.





Reacting, some Nigerians have opined that Gambari will be worse than Kyari because he was one of Abacha’s allies, while others said he was a good choice.





Here are comments gathered from twitter…





@Cliqik, “A friendly reminder that Prof. Gambari was Minister for External Affairs between 1984 and 1985 when Buhari was a military dictator, today he’s the new Chief of Staff. This reunion of old gang can only mean one thing, Tomorrow is still very far in Nigeria.”





@Tutsy22, “From frying pan to fire. From Kyari to Gambari. He was one of Abacha’s strongest bingo.”





@henryshield, “Dear Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Congratulations on your appointment as Chief of Staff to President @MBuhari. I’ve heard good and bad things about you but I’m more interested in what you’ll bring to the table. I hope and pray you have a true idea of what Nigerians are passing through.”





@drpenking, “Buhari has Appointed 75-year-old Former External Affairs Minister, Gambari , As Chief Of Staff. This is a government of the ancestors, for the ancestors and by the ancestors.”





@realsolakuti, “Gambari is not dead yet, the charlatans are already ‘Kyaring’ him and rewriting his dark past. This is a man who defended Abacha’s execution of Saro Wiwa and called Ken & his fellow activists COMMON CRIMINALS at the UN. They used to call him ‘dictators whisperer.”





@ayosogunro, “I hereby welcome Prof Gambari as the new Chief of Staff. Amongst other deliverables, I expect that he will continue the work of his predecessor and fix the petroleum sector, the electricity sector, and the transportation sector by the end of 2023. Nigerians are ready for change.”





@gimbakakanda, “For Nigerian students of foreign policy, Ibrahim Gambari is a foundational teacher, and best known for his Concentric Circles Theory in analyzing Nigeria’s external engagements. He’s exhibited his skills in theory and practice, making him a prized gatekeeper for the Presidency.”





@mohammedtajudee, “ I believe beside the advance in age, prof. Gambari’s appointment is a round peg in a round hole. President Buhari that I know won’t want a core politician in that office, and prof. is the man.”





@kelvinagbo04, “Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, CFR was born November 24, 1944, in Ilorin, Kwara State. And they are telling us we are the leaders of tomorrow.”





@Bishopikedi1, “Only in Nigeria will retirement age be 60 to 65 but appointment age is 70 to 80. If you doubt me, ask Gambari.”





