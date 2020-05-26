



Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Mhammadu Buhari, has said that Nigerians were lucky to have a leader like his principal.





Adesina made the remark while dismissing attempts to pitch him against his principal.





The presidential spokesman maintained that Buhari was leading Nigeria well.





In a post on his Facebook, Adesina wrote: “A quote from mischief-makers is making the rounds, ascribed to me. I just dey laugh.

“I am a Buharist any day, no apologies, and I believe the president and I believe the president is leading the country well. In fact, we are lucky to him at a time like this.





“All attempts to demonize me will fail.”





Just a few days ago, a former Presidential Adviser, Tanko Yakassai had passed a vote of no confidence on Buhari.





Yakassai had described Buhari as an incompetent leader who can’t fix the problems in the country.





