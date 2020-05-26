Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Mhammadu Buhari, has said that Nigerians were lucky to have a leader like his principal.
Adesina made the remark while dismissing attempts to pitch him against his principal.
The presidential spokesman maintained that Buhari was leading Nigeria well.
In a post on his Facebook, Adesina wrote: “A quote from mischief-makers is making the rounds, ascribed to me. I just dey laugh.
“I am a Buharist any day, no apologies, and I believe the president and I believe the president is leading the country well. In fact, we are lucky to him at a time like this.
“All attempts to demonize me will fail.”
Just a few days ago, a former Presidential Adviser, Tanko Yakassai had passed a vote of no confidence on Buhari.
Yakassai had described Buhari as an incompetent leader who can’t fix the problems in the country.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.