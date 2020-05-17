





The Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Americas, USA, has concluded plans to distribute palliatives to vulnerable persons from various ethnic groups residing in Lagos.A statement by the organisation’s spokesperson, Dr. Yinka Tella, noted that the exercise, as part of NIDO Americas USA’s ‘WECARE COVID-19 Palliatives initiative,’ would be held on Thursday and Friday within Ajegunle, Mile 12 and Ayobo/Ipaja communities in the state.Tella stated that food packages comprising rice, beans, garri, power oil, maggi including reusable masks would be given to the beneficiaries.He added, “The exercise is being conducted in partnership with the Organisation of Women in International Trade, Nigeria chapter and community leaders in the target areas.”The statement quoted the organisation’s Chairman, Ms. Patience Key, as saying the group was moved to assist some of those whose means of livelihood had been affected by shelter-in-place orders.It stated further that Key disclosed that a ‘Feed Nigeria Fund’ would soon be launched to tackle hunger on a sustainable basis.The statement indicated, “Key stressed the importance of strategic alliances between NIDO Americas USA and trusted organisations like OWIT to execute projects in Nigeria.”The President, OWIT Nigeria, Ms. Blessing Irabor, was also quoted as expressing delight at the initiative.Irabor said, “I want to appreciate NIDO Americas USA for considering our organisation a worthy local partner to execute this project. I pray God Almighty strengthen them and replenish the sources where the money came from.”Besides, speaking through the Head, Economic, Trade and Investment, Embassy of Nigeria in Washington DC, USA, Mr Yakubu Suleiman, the Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, Sylvanus Nsofor, lauded NIDO Americas USA for its admirable tradition of excellence and service.According to the statement, Nigeria’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Samson Itegboje, said the organisation, “has exhibited an excellent act of patriotism and genuine love for humanity towards Nigeria and its people.”The Nigerian Consul General in New York, Mr Ben Okoyen, was quoted in the statement as applauding NIDO Americas USA’s act of “selflessly reaching out to the poor in our society.”The organisation was founded in 2000 and recognised by the Federal Government as the umbrella group for Nigerians in the Diaspora with foreign missions supporting its development.It serves as a a platform for intellectuals, technocrats, policymakers, workers and Nigerians in the Diaspora to present development propositions to the government at all levels.