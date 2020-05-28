



The presidency says the administration of Muhammadu Buhari in the past five years has made impact on all aspects of Nigerian life.





Buhari was sworn in for a second term on May 29, 2019, and on Friday, he will clock five years as Nigeria’s president.





Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman who released a fact-sheet of the achievements of the president in five years, said though the lofty goals are yet to be achieved, work is in progress.





“Between May 29, 2015, when it was inaugurated for the first term, and now, the Buhari administration has made salutary impact in almost all the facets of Nigerian life,” he said in a statement.

“The government swept into office on the wings of change, and that change has been wrought in nearly all phases of national life. Where the lofty goals are yet to be attained, it is work in progress, and eyes are firmly fixed on the ball. No distraction.





“The three umbrella areas on which government based its interventionist agenda are: security, reviving the economy (with particular emphasis on job creation, especially for youths), and fighting corruption. In these three areas, where we are today cannot be compared with where we used to be.





“By May 2015, insecurity had badly fractured the fabric of the nation. No one could wager that the country would survive the next month, not to talk of another year. Bombs went off like firecrackers, insurgents ran riot round the country, other forms of crime and criminality held sway. Life was nasty, brutish and short.





“Over five years, the battle has been taken to insurgents and criminals. And they are being extinguished by the day, and very close to complete extirpation.“





Adesina said the economy that was long dependent on crude oil is being retooled, refocused, and that diversification is a task that must be accomplished.





Agriculture, according to him, has been given a fillip while manufacturing has been given a shot in the arm. He also said solid minerals are contributing a large chunk to the gross domestic product (GDP).





He said the country is close to food security as rice, beans, maize, millet, and all sorts of grain are no longer imported into the country.





On the war against corruption, the presidential spokesperson said no quarter is asked, and none is given.





“Commit the crime, do the term. No retreat, no surrender,” he said.





“Facts speak for themselves. And that is what we present at this auspicious season of the fifth anniversary of the Buhari administration.”





In the fact-sheet, the presidency listed ease of doing business reform, monetary, fiscal, trade immigration, consumer protection reforms, fiscal support to states, and also the response to the COVID-19 pandemic as part of its achievements.













