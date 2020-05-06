One of the stranded Nigerians returning from the United Arab Emirates, Mrs. Kafayat Amusan delivered a baby boy aboard an Emirates Airline plane.Mr. Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media and Public Relations Office of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), disclosed that the incident occurred while evacuating Nigerians from UAE.According to him, Amusan put to bed on the plane, 30 minutes after departure, which resulted in the plane returning to Dubai shortly after takeoff.He said Emirates had to change to another aircraft which was now en route to Lagos with 265 returnees on board.According to Balogun, the woman is currently on admission at a hospital in Dubai.Nigerian Ambassador in Dubai, Amb. Mohammed Rimi confirmed that the mother and baby are in good condition.