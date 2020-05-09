 Nigerian govt speaks on coronavirus cure | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, says no cure has been found for coronavirus.

He made the declaration at the PTF daily media briefing on Friday in Abuja.

Mustapha is the Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

The SGF noted that everybody is only trying to lay hands on possible drugs.

He observed that even countries with big economies are yet to find a cure for the virus.

“We have seen many postulations but nobody can beat his chest and say I have found a cure. We are looking at home remedy and if we find, then we can beat our chest that the solution emerges from here,” Mustapha said.

The PTF chairman added that for now, nobody could say with precision and degree of certainty that it had found a cure.

He assured the PTF would keep the agenda of a local solution in focus.




