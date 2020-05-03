A Nigerian evangelist, Nwabueze Franklin Kelechi has allegedly committed suicide in Malaysia.Evangelist Nwabueze Franklin Kelechi of CRM (Charismatic Renewal Ministries), Franklin reportedly died after he jumped from his apartment at Skyvilla, Serdang, Selangor in Malaysia — an incident said to have occurred on Thursday morning, 30th of April.The younger brother of the late evangelist, one Ernest Ugonna Nwabueze, narrated how he received a call at around 11:30am on April 30 from a friend who apprised him that a man believed to be his brother jumped from a two storey building.Ernest dashed to the scene and discovered that it indeed was his brother — he then put a call through to the local authorities and the body of the Evangelist was moved to the morgue.According to reports, Franklin was said to have been going through a rough patch at the time he died.