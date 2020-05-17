A Nigerian doctor has infected 10 of his family members with the deadly Coronavirus in Bauchi State, including his nine-year-old son.





Dr. Rilwanu Muhammed, Chairman, State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BSPHCDA), on Sunday said though nine of the family were recently discharged, but the 9-year-old son remained in isolation as he is yet to recover.





Mohammed told The Nation that the doctor might have contracted the virus while treating COVID-19 patients but he refused to allow himself to be treated thereby exposing his family members to the deadly virus.





”The doctor and nine of his family members were recently discharged but the last child, the 9-year-old son is still in isolation. When the doctor got infected, instead of allowing other doctors to take care of him , he went home with it. He ought to have placed himself on a sick role and allow others to treat him, you’re a doctor doesn’t mean you can treat yourself of covid-19, ” he warned.





Mohammed , however, advised infected health workers to submit themselves for treatment, adding that no fewer than 24 health workers had tested positive so far for the novel virus, with 17 from Azare community in Katagum Local Government Area while 7 were infected in Bauchi Local Government.





He identified denials by infected patients as one of the challenges health workers were facing in the state, adding that health workers most times might have had contact with an infected patient before knowing his or her COVID-19 status.





