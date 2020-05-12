The Nigerian Correctional Services has reportedly refused to
re-admit the three suspects arrested earlier over the murder of Mrs. Olufunke
Olakunrin, daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti. Recall that the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi
Akeredolu, in a tweet via his Twitter account, stated that one of the
coronavirus cases confirmed in the state involved one of the recently arraigned
suspects in the murder of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter. However, the suspects who are now ready to be returned to
the correctional facility, have reportedly been rejected by officials of the
correctional centre in Owo over fears of contacting coronavirus. Speaking on the development, Akeredolu during his weekly
COVID-19 briefing on Monday said he has appealed to the Nigeria Correctional
Services authorities to immediately admit the suspects into custody as directed
by the law court. He said “Perhaps it is also important at this point to give
an update on the case of the four individuals who are suspects in the murder
case of Mrs. Funke Olakunri, the daughter of elder statesman, Pa Reuben
Fasoranti. ”The four suspects upon the insistence by the Nigerian
Correctional Service were presented for testing. “After which, one out of the four of them immediately tested
positive while three were held in quarantine pending the result of their tests. ”However, three of them have tested negative to the two
approved tests. “The implication is that they were fit to be readmitted into
the correctional facility in furtherance of their trial. “I have been briefed by the Hon Attorney General of the
difficulty in having the authorities of the Nigerian Correctional Services take
them into custody despite a court order to that effect. “The implications of leaving murder suspects who are not
under medical treatment at large can be better imagined. “I hereby call on the authorities of the Nigeria
Correctional Services to immediately receive the suspects into custody as
directed by the law court.”
