The Federal Government has released new guidelines towards the containment of COVID-19 from May 4, 2020.The guidelines, signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, stated that anyone without a face mask in public would be prosecuted.The SGF said, “Anyone who presents a temperature of above 380C will be mandated to return home and call the NCDC for evaluation.“Anyone without a face mask/covering will be asked to return home and will be prosecuted.“Anyone violating the curfew in a non-emergency situation will be prosecuted. Anyone attending a gathering of more than 20 people will be prosecuted.”He added that anybody who violates the ban on interstate movement would be prosecuted.The statement also gave guidelines for the ease of the lockdown in Lagos and Ogun states and the Federal Capital Territory.It said, “Following improvements in the multi-sectoral response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government of Nigeria has decided that there will be a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown in Lagos and Ogun states as well as the Federal Capital Territory, effective from Monday, May 4, 2020.“The easing of the lockdown will be characterised by mandatory use of non-medical face masks/coverings for all persons while in public spaces. Latex hand gloves should not be worn except for specific medical purposes.“All interstate travels are prohibited except for essential travels and services such as transportation of agricultural products, petroleum products, relief items, goods, commodities related to the COVID-19 response and persons on essential duty.”The new advisory also prohibited mass gathering of more than 20 people outside of a workplace while there would be controlled access to markets and locations of economic activities.The FG retained ban on passenger flights and religious gatherings.For intrastate travel in public transport, the guidelines recommended a maximum of a 50 per cent of usual occupancy while taxis were ordered to carry only four persons, including the driver.“All schools to remain closed till further evaluation. Schools are encouraged to continue with e-learning and visual teaching. State governments and security agencies are enjoined to ensure effective and strict enforcement of these guidelines.“The level of compliance with these guidelines will be reviewed in two weeks before additional guidelines for phase two is issued,” it added.