After days of recording a significant rise in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the country, Nigeria recorded its lowest toll in one week on Thursday.





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed 182 new cases of COVID-19 in 15 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).





The agency made the announcement on its Twitter handle at 11:27pm on Thursday.





This comes days to the end of the second phase of the lockdown relaxation.

President Muhammadu Buhari had extended the lockdown relaxation for an additional two weeks beginning from May 18, 2020.





According to the presidential task force on COVID-19, there will be a review over the weekend to determine the next phase after June 1.





Before the Thursday figure, the country had recorded not less than 200 cases for the past 12 days.





In fact, the highest daily toll ever was confirmed on Wednesday with 389 new cases.





The number of recoveries rose from 2,501 to 2,592, while five fatalities were recorded, bringing the total number of deaths to 259.





A total of 8,915 cases have now been confirmed in 35 states and the FCT.





Cross River is yet to record any case.





