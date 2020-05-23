





There is no respite for Nigeria, as the nation ramped up 245 new Coronavirus infections on Friday.The overall total is now 7,261.Lagos, the epicentre of the virus took the lead again with 131 new cases.Jigawa came next with 16 fresh infections, in the figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Friday.Ogun recorded 13 new Coronavirus cases and Borno 12.Kaduna, Oyo, Ebonyi and Rivers have nine cases each.Kano registered eight new cases; Kwara, seven; Katsina, five, Akwa Ibom and Sokoto, three.Bauchi and Yobe logged two cases each , while Anambra, Gombe, Niger, Ondo, Plateau, FCT and Bayelsa recorded one case each.The nation recorded 10 new deaths from the virus on Friday, taking its total deaths so far to 221.So far, Nigeria has discharged 2007 COVID-19 patients.