





This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 5,621.The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on Saturday.NCDC said, “On the 16th of May 2020, 176 new confirmed cases and five deaths were recorded in Nigeria.“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.“Till date, 5,621 cases have been confirmed, 1472 cases have been discharged and 176 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.“The 176 new cases are reported from 14 states- Lagos(95), Oyo(31), FCT(11), Niger(8),Borno(8), Jigawa(6), Kaduna(4), Anambra(3), Edo(2), Rivers(2), Nasarawa(2), Bauchi(2),Benue(1), Zamfara(1).”