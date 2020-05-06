 Nigeria records 148 new COVID-19 cases, total now 2,950 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Confirmed cases of coronavirus have increased to 2,950 in Nigeria.

This is after 148 new infections were recorded in the country on Tuesday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on its website.


The NCDC noted that five patients died or coronavirus-related complications in the last 24 hours.

A breakdown of data obtained from the NCDC’s website showed that the country currently has 2,369 active COVID-19 cases.

It said, “On the 5th of May 2020, 146 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 2948 cases have been confirmed, 481 cases have been discharged and 98 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“The 146 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos(43), Kano(32), Katsina(nine), FCT(10), Zamfara(14), Taraba(seven), Borno(seven), Ogun(six), Oyo(five), Edo(three), Kaduna(three), Adamawa(two), Gombe(two), Plateau(one), Sokoto(one), Kebbi(one).”


Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos1,22687532130
Kano397383311
FCT307264403
Borno10793014
Gombe989800
Katsina927868
Ogun9177122
Kaduna8473101
Bauchi807460
Sokoto675818
Edo6551104
Oyo443392
Jigawa393801
Osun373304
Zamfara272601
Delta171322
Akwa Ibom164102
Kwara16880
Taraba151500
Rivers141022
Adamawa141400
Yobe131201
Ondo131030
Kebbi131300
Ekiti12921
Nasarawa111001
Enugu8620
Bayelsa5500
Ebonyi5500
Plateau4400
Niger4310
Benue2200
Imo2110
Abia2110
Anambra1010




