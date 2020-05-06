



Confirmed cases of coronavirus have increased to 2,950 in Nigeria.

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 1,226 875 321 30 Kano 397 383 3 11 FCT 307 264 40 3 Borno 107 93 0 14 Gombe 98 98 0 0 Katsina 92 78 6 8 Ogun 91 77 12 2 Kaduna 84 73 10 1 Bauchi 80 74 6 0 Sokoto 67 58 1 8 Edo 65 51 10 4 Oyo 44 33 9 2 Jigawa 39 38 0 1 Osun 37 3 30 4 Zamfara 27 26 0 1 Delta 17 13 2 2 Akwa Ibom 16 4 10 2 Kwara 16 8 8 0 Taraba 15 15 0 0 Rivers 14 10 2 2 Adamawa 14 14 0 0 Yobe 13 12 0 1 Ondo 13 10 3 0 Kebbi 13 13 0 0 Ekiti 12 9 2 1 Nasarawa 11 10 0 1 Enugu 8 6 2 0 Bayelsa 5 5 0 0 Ebonyi 5 5 0 0 Plateau 4 4 0 0 Niger 4 3 1 0 Benue 2 2 0 0 Imo 2 1 1 0 Abia 2 1 1 0 Anambra 1 0 1 0

This is after 148 new infections were recorded in the country on Tuesday.The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on its website.The NCDC noted that five patients died or coronavirus-related complications in the last 24 hours.A breakdown of data obtained from the NCDC’s website showed that the country currently has 2,369 active COVID-19 cases.It said, “On the 5th of May 2020, 146 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.“Till date, 2948 cases have been confirmed, 481 cases have been discharged and 98 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory“The 146 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos(43), Kano(32), Katsina(nine), FCT(10), Zamfara(14), Taraba(seven), Borno(seven), Ogun(six), Oyo(five), Edo(three), Kaduna(three), Adamawa(two), Gombe(two), Plateau(one), Sokoto(one), Kebbi(one).”