Former Governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, has said that a leader must have a measure of insanity to successfully lead in Nigeria.





According to him, the nation needs such a leader that will act right no matter the disposition of those around him.





He disclosed this in an interview published by Saturday Punch while highlighting the qualities of a good leader.





Alao-Akala, who recently clocked 70, added that a good leader in Nigeria would also be detribalised.





He identified former President Olusegun Obasanjo as the type of leader suited to Nigeria’s circumstances.





“We had good leaders but our good leaders were not allowed to do what they were supposed to do. We need a Nigerian who is slightly insane to lead us.





“We need a leader that would not look at anybody’s gesture.





“We need a leader that would just act right. If you want to do what is right, don’t do something that is popular. It may be popular but it may be wrong. If it is not popular but right, at the end of the day, people would enjoy it.





“We have not had people who give attention to what is happening to us in Nigeria apart from Olusegun Obasanjo. I am a 70-year-old man and I have seen it all. Obasanjo has his shortcomings; but you cannot be a perfect man. Obasanjo is a Yoruba man but did you see any Yoruba who benefitted from his government? He first sees himself as a Nigerian,” Alao-Akala said.





