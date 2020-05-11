





Nigeria has recorded another 248 cases of Coronavirus, with 17 new deaths.This takes the total confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the country to 4,399.Lagos top with 81 new cases, Jigawa has 35 fresh cases, while Borno and Kano recorded 26 new cases each.In the report released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on its website late Sunday night, Bauchi also recorded 20 new cases; FCT, 13; Edo, 12; Sokoto, 10; Zamfara, seven; Kwara, four; while Gombe, Taraba and Ekiti recorded two cases each and Bayelsa and Osun, one case each.“On the 10th of May 2020, 248 new confirmed cases and 17 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.“Till date, 4,399 cases have been confirmed, 778 cases have been discharged and 143 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory“The 248 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos(81), Jigawa(35), Borno(26), Kano(26), Bauchi(20),FCT(13), Edo(12), Sokoto(10), Zamfara(7), Kwara(4), Kebbi(4), Gombe(2), Taraba(2), Ogun(2), Ekiti (2), Osun(1), Bayelsa(1),” NCDC said.