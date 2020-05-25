50 trafficked Nigerian girls and 19 stranded Nigerians have been evacuated from Lebanon.





Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama, disclosed this on his verified Twitter handle Sunday night.





He said the evacuees arrived in Nigeria on Sunday May 24.

“With the financial and logistic support of the Lebanese Government and Lebanese community in Nigeria, 50 trafficked Nigerian girls and 19 stranded Nigerians were successfully evacuated from #Lebanon and arrived Nigeria today.





“The evacuees are to proceed for the mandatory 14 day-Isolation”, he said.





