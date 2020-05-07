According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Nigeria now has 3,145 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.Of the 195 new cases released, Lagos leads the pack with 82 new infections of the deadly disease, while Kano followed with 30 new cases.Zamfara recorded another 19 new cases, while Sokoto got 18 new infections and Borno recording 10 new infections.Others are: FCT, nine; Oyo, eight; Kebbi and Gombe, five cases each; Ogun, four; Katisina, three, while Kaduna and Adamawa have one case each.The NCDC said the country has discharged 534 coronavirus patients so far and recorded 103 deaths.82-Lagos30-Kano19-Zamfara18-Sokoto10-Borno9-FCT8-Oyo5-Kebbi5-Gombe4-Ogun3-Katsina1-Kaduna1-Adamawa