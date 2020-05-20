Nigeria has announced 226 new cases of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, with total confirmed infections now put at 6,401.
Lagos led the pack with a huge 131 fresh cases, while Ogun came a distance second with 25 and Plateau, with 15 cases.
In the figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, late Tuesday night, Edo recorded 11 new cases of the virus; Kaduna, seven; Oyo, six, FCT, five, while Jigawa, Ebonyi and Borno have four cases each.
Others are: Nasarawa three cases; Bauchi and Gombe, two cases, while Enugu and Bayelsa recorded one case each.
A total of 1,734 Coronavirus patients who recovered from the disease were discharged, while only one death was recorded on Tuesday.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.