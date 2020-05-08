



The Africa Centre for Disease Control (Africa CDC) has said that the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Africa has risen to over 54,027 in the past 24 hours in 53 countries across the continent.





Africa CDC gave the update on its official Twitter account on Friday morning.





According to the tweet, COVID-19 had killed 2,074 people, while 18,636 patients have recovered.





The Africa CDC COVID-19 dashboard showed that South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, and Nigeria top the list of countries with the highest reported Coronavirus cases and deaths on the continent.

“#COVID19 update in Africa (As of 8 May, 2020, 9 am East Africa Time).





“53 @_AfricanUnion Member States reporting 54,027 cases, 2,074 deaths, and 18,636 recoveries,’’ it said.





Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that another 381 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing to 3526 the number of confirmed cases in the country as of Thursday night.



