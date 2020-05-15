There are indications that the minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige is working to fly the flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.





A top member of the party in the State who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the minister, who was also a governor in the State, has been working on the party hierarchy in Abuja to ensure he is handed the party’s ticket for the election.





The source said, “He (Ngige) knows he will face a very tough challenge convincing members of the party in the State to field him in the election, so he is liaising with the leaders of the party in Abuja.





“He is a very intelligent politician, but the problem is that he has already fallen out of favour with some members of the party in the State.





“Many people are not happy with him because he has not empowered members of the party in the State. He has also been the only one taking up every opening in appointment and always taking the party’s ticket in every election, so people are not happy with him,” he claimed.





The source, however, said that Ngige may have succeeded in wooing the leadership of the party, but was now waiting for the backing of President Muhammadu Buhari.





“He needs the backing of the President for APC to win a State like Anambra, and we heard that is the only thing left before he will start making his interest in the contest open,” he added.





Meanwhile, attempt to confirm from the minister about his interest in the governorship election in the State was unsuccessful as calls to his mobile phone was unattended to.





Dr. Ngige, who was elected governor of Anambra State in 2003, was removed in 2006 by an Appeal Court judgement secured by Mr. Peter Obi.





Ngige has variously been senator and minister, and has made several failed attempts to return as the governor of the State.





