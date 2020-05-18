



Lekan Fadina, a former general manager of the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE), has described Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, as a well groomed diplomat.





Following the death of Abba Kyari, Buhari appointed Gambari as his chief of staff on Wednesday.





In an article, Fadina said he has known Gambari for about three decades and they have shared experiences on the development of Nigeria.





“He is cool, calculated, humble, respectable, highly cerebral and focus. He is a well groomed diplomat, teacher, former minister, researcher and international civil servant,” he said.

“He is widely known, respected within the diplomatic and international community for his outstanding performances. He is an outstanding scholar who has delivered many papers on various topics. He has spoken in different fora about international relations, Nigeria unity, harnessing Nigeria great potentials, diversification of Nigeria economy, cultural diversity, religion and authority.





“He believes that every Nigeria has the right as the other person and as such respect for one’s right and maintenance of a disciplined society. He frowns at the abuse of public office and to him service to humanity is the greatest service of man.





“He believed that leaders must show by examples and deal with the people with fairness. He believes in conversation, sharing knowledge and intellectual discourse as instrument of involving participation from the bottom of the pyramid.





“He believes that Nigeria must take proper place in Africa and play key role in the Africa continental free trade which he sees as the next frontier of development.”





Fadina said he knows Gambari as someone who wants Nigeria to move from potential to reality in all aspects of development.





He added that for Gambari, there’s a need for a paradigm shift in the Nigeria project through knowledge and technology, shaping policies and actions that address specific challenges and gaps impacting investors, enterprises, human capital and society.









