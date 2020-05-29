





FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said the dates are “dependent on all safety measures being met” with venues and kick-off times yet to be confirmed.The semi-finals have been rescheduled for 18-19 July.On Thursday the Premier League said it is set to return on 17 June with the hope of playing all 92 remaining games.Bullingham added: “The health and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters remains our priority.“The competition has been an integral part of the English football calendar for nearly 150 years, and we would like to thank the Premier League executive and clubs for their support in scheduling the remaining matches during this unprecedented time.”The Emirates FA Cup quarter-finals draw took place on 9 March.Leicester City v ChelseaNewcastle United v Manchester CitySheffield United v ArsenalNorwich City v Manchester United