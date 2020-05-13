



Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Wednesday described the appointment of Professor Ibrahim Gambari as the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari as a befitting development.





Buhari confirmed Gambari as his new Chief of Staff during the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting on Wednesday.





The Governor in a statement signed by Rafiu Ajakaye, his Chief Press Secretary, congratulated Gambari, adding that his appointment was deserving.





The statement read in part: “The appointment is clearly fit for purpose and is deserving for our own Professor Gambari whose record of service as a diplomat and global statesman is unblemished.





“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Kwara State, I congratulate the Wambai Ilorin for this historic appointment.”





AbdulRazaq disclosed that Gambari has been one of Buhari’s men for decades, adding that his appointment did not come as a surprise.





The Governor thanked Buhari for honouring Kwara State even as he prayed for Allah’s protection on the new Chief of Staff.





“Professor Gambari has always been one of the ‘President’s men’ for decades and it is not surprising that he has been appointed at this crucial moment to serve as his chief of staff.





“We commend the President for honouring not just one of his renowned loyalists of all time, but also the people of Kwara State who still relive his relationship with one of Nigeria’s finest military officers and son of Kwara, late Major-General Tunde AbdulBaki Idiagbon.





“We pray to Allah to protect Gambari on this delicate national assignment for President Muhammadu Buhari whose administration has positively impacted lives of the masses,” the statement added.





