





The German shot stopper is involved in protracted contract talks with the club.The 34-year-old is reportedly asking for a five year deal, something he has denied.The club want him to stay, despite the arrival of Alexander Nubel from Schalke in the summer.“I think Karl-Heinz Rummenigge knows what’s going on. There is nothing to announce at the moment,” said Neuer to reporters.“There is no ultimatum. It is not necessary to make such a decision at the moment.“We are both optimistic, of course, but it is still not clear at all.”Chelsea have recently been linked with the World Cup winner.