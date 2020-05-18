Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is not close to signing an extension.
The German shot stopper is involved in protracted contract talks with the club.
The 34-year-old is reportedly asking for a five year deal, something he has denied.
The club want him to stay, despite the arrival of Alexander Nubel from Schalke in the summer.
“I think Karl-Heinz Rummenigge knows what’s going on. There is nothing to announce at the moment,” said Neuer to reporters.
“There is no ultimatum. It is not necessary to make such a decision at the moment.
“We are both optimistic, of course, but it is still not clear at all.”
Chelsea have recently been linked with the World Cup winner.
