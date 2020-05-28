



The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has suddenly shut down its headquarters for two weeks after the death of Ibanga Bassey Etang, the acting executive director of finance.





There are fears that he might have contracted the coronavirus.





Silas Anyawu, who signed the memo shutting down the office on behalf of the management, wrote: “I am directed to inform all staff that management has approved that the commission be shut down for two weeks from today 28 May 2020.





“Consequently, all activities in the commission including ongoing matters are hereby shut down for the time being.





“Members of staff are to ensure that all electrical appliances in their offices are switched off before leaving the premises.





“The head security is by this memo directed to work out modalities to ensure the safety and security of the commission while director, the administration is requested to fumigate and decontaminate the entire offices and premises in the Headquarters during the period.





“Meanwhile staff are enjoined to go into self-isolation for two weeks as they await further directive from Management.”





The director’s death is coming during the forensic audit of the commission’s activities as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.





In October 2019, the president that the commission’s activities from 2001 to 2019 should be probed.





On Wednesday, the senate set up an ad hoc committee to probe the interim management committee of the NDDC over alleged mismanagement of N40 billion.









