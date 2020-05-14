



Please DO NOT engage in self-medication based on another person’s prescription as you can harm yourselfpic.twitter.com/JAWjhrdu3X Remember, the medicines given by authorised medical personnel to patients with diseases including #COVID19 , are dependent on individual conditionsPlease DO NOT engage in self-medication based on another person’s prescription as you can harm yourself #TakeResponsibility May 14, 2020







The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Thursday kicked against self-medication of any kind by coronavirus patients in the country.This followed the disclosure by a former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Public Affairs, Doyin Okupe, who said “hydroxychloroquine” was amongst the medications he received while at the isolation centre.“My medications for COVID-19. Hydroxychloroquine 400mg two times daily for two days, then 400mg daily for three days. Azithromycin 500mg fly Zinc Sulphate 100mg daily. VitzC 1200mg daily. I also supported with a mixture of ginger, garlic, turmeric and lemon. In Kaduna they added Dongoyaro leaves,” Okupe, who was recently discharged from an isolation centre in Ogun State, had tweeted on Wednesday night.solation and treatment centres in the country were tailored to meet the specific needs of each patient.“Remember, the medicines given by authorised medical personnel to patients with diseases including #COVID19, are dependent on individual conditions.“Please DO NOT engage in self-medication based on another person’s prescription as you can harm yourself,” the NCDC tweeted on Thursday.See tweet below;