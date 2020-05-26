



The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has released names of States with the highest COVID-19 death toll in the country.





The agency had while confirming 229 new cases on Monday announced that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 8068.





Out of the 229 new cases, Lagos recorded the highest numbers, with 90 infected persons, while Katsina State followed with 27 new cases.





The NCDC also said the country has so far recorded 233 COVID-19 related deaths, adding that 2,311 patients have been discharged.





The figures released by the NCDC showed that Lagos State with 42 deaths had the highest while Kano State followed with 38 deaths.





All COVID-19 cases were recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.





Here is a list of states with the highest COVID-19 deaths as disclosed by the NCDC.





1. Lagos – 42





2.Kano – 38





3. FCT -14





4. Katsina -14





5. Borno -25





6. Oyo- 4





7. Jigawa -4





8. Ogun -9





9. Bauchi-5





10. Edo-7





11. Kaduna-5





12. Gombe -3





13. Rivers -9





14. Sokoto- 14





15. Plateau- 2





16. Kwara- 1





17. Zamfara- 5





18. Yobe – 7





19. Delta-7





20. Nasarawa -2





21. Osun- 4





22. Ebonyi – 0





23. Imo -0





24. Kebbi -4





25. Niger – 1





26. Adamawa- 2





27. Always-Ibom -2





28. Ondo -1





29. Ekiti – 2





30. Taraba – 0





31. Enugu- 0





32. Bayelsa- 0





33. Anambra – 0





34. Abia -0





35. Benue -0





Total – 233





