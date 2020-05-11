The Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has released the list of States with molecular laboratories for testing suspected cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

According to NCDC, 23 molecular laboratories have been set up in thirteen states, including the FCT, as of Sunday, May 10, 2020.

The health agency disclosed this in a tweet on its official twitter page on Sunday.

It said: “UPDATE: 3 new labs have been included in our molecular laboratory network for #COVID19 at Test tube @UpthOnline, Port Harcourt Test tube @RSUTH_PH satellite lab, Port Harcourt Test tube @ubthng PCR laboratory, Benin.

“This brings the number of labs in Nigeria with the capacity to test for #COVID19 to 23.”

“Sokoto (1), Kano (3), Kaduna (2), Maiduguri (1), Abuja (2), Jos (1), Ibandan (1), Osun (1), Edo (2), Ogun (1), Lagos (4). Delta (1), Rivers (2).”

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria as of today is 4151, according to NCDC.

















