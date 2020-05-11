According to NCDC, 23 molecular laboratories have been set
up in thirteen states, including the FCT, as of Sunday, May 10, 2020.
The health agency disclosed this in a tweet on its official
twitter page on Sunday.
It said: “UPDATE: 3 new labs have been included in our
molecular laboratory network for #COVID19 at Test tube @UpthOnline, Port
Harcourt Test tube @RSUTH_PH satellite lab, Port Harcourt Test tube @ubthng PCR
laboratory, Benin.
“This brings the number of labs in Nigeria with the capacity
to test for #COVID19 to 23.”
“Sokoto (1), Kano (3), Kaduna (2), Maiduguri (1), Abuja (2),
Jos (1), Ibandan (1), Osun (1), Edo (2), Ogun (1), Lagos (4). Delta (1), Rivers
(2).”
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria as of today is 4151, according to NCDC.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.