Governor Sule, who made the disclosure during an expanded State security meeting on Tuesday in Lafia, said the case brings the number of active cases in Nasarawa to 12.He said the driver, who resides in Ado in Karu Local Government Area of the State, was declared positive on Tuesday morning, and that the driver transports test samples for the NCDC in Abuja and was infected in the process.According to the Governor, the patient had been moved to the isolation centre at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi for treatment.The Governor explained that all the patients are currently receiving treatment at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist hospital, Lafia and the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi.He also said that the state had taken delivery of 6,000 Personal Protective Equipments (PPE), 50,000 imported face mask as well as another 50,000 locally produced face mask by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).He encouraged the people of the state adhere to all government’s directives on COVID-19 in order to stem the tide of the virus.