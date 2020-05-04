“It is not the guidelines per se, it is the thinking behind it. How do we want to manage the risk of explosion and transmission? Today, we might forgive a little bite because it is the first day,” he said.



“We will have infection because of what happened today, no doubt about that. But how can we learn from the mistakes of today into tomorrow, next tomorrow so by Friday hopefully we have normalised some of these things.



“Yes, we knew today would be a problem because for the first time, people were let out of their homes but now they are out and we have seen the sunlight again, the challenge for us as a society is how do we now organise ourselves to mitigate these risks and limit transmission?



“We might have a few extra infection today and tomorrow but what we don’t want is an explosion of new infections. If we do have that infection, there will be almost no choice left for the leadership of the country than to ask all of us to go back into our homes. So for the benefit of coming out to reopen parts of the economy, there is a price to pay which is to reorganise ourselves to do this safely.”

The Director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, has said the government may issue another lockdown if Nigerians do not compose themselves.Speaking at the presidential task force briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja on Monday, Chikwe stated that if there is an explosion of COVID-19 cases in the country, the lockdown will be re-issued.He saidAs of Sunday evening, Nigeria recorded 2,558 cases of COVID-19, out of which 400 persons have recovered while 87 persons have died of it.