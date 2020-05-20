



A Civil Society Organization has called on the National Assembly to withhold the 2020 Budget of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC until the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Commission is dissolved.





The CSO, Niger Delta Movement for Peace & Justice, NDMPJ, made the call on Wednesday in a press statement.





National Coordinator NDMPJ, Comrade Etifit Nkereuwem said the Committee has failed to achieve its objectives and therefore should be dissolved.





His words, “Following the recent and worrisome developments in the Niger Delta Development Commission, we believe that the Interim Management Committee of the Commission has failed to achieve its objectives and therefore should be dissolved.

“We urge the National Assembly not to recognize the Interim Management Committee henceforth because it is illegal, undemocratic and unacceptable.





“The National Assembly should withhold the NDDC 2020 budget until Mr. President dissolves the Interim Management Committee.





“And the National Assembly should liaise with President Buhari to ensure the immediate inauguration of the substantive Governing Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) that was screened, and confirmed last year by the Senate.”





Nkereuwem expressed hope that the leadership of the National Assembly would expedite action over the investigation of alleged misappropriation of funds in the NDDC.





He commended stakeholders and elders of the region particularly the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) for backing the National Assembly to carry out the probe in the interest of the region and nation in general.





He, therefore, urged people in the region to join hands with PANDEF and other stakeholders to ensure the repositioning of the NDDC to enable it achieve its mandate





“PANDEF as the umbrella regional body and the voice of the Niger Delta people under the able leadership of our respected leader, patriot and nationalist, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, (Rtd) deserves commendation and support of our people.





“We hereby appeal to our people to join hands with PANDEF and other stakeholders to ensure the repositioning of the NDDC to enable it achieve its mandate.” He said.





