



Suleiman Adamu, a lawmaker representing Nasarawa central at the state house of assembly, has died of complications from COVID-19.





Suleiman is the first patient to die of the disease in the state.





Speaking with journalists on Sunday at Lafia, the state capital, Abdullahi Sule, governor of the state, confirmed the demise of the lawmaker.





He said Suleiman died before the result of his test came back positive.





The governor said the house of assembly complex would be closed and all lawmakers quarantined to curb a further spread of the virus.





Sule also said the state has returned about 788 almajiri children to their home states.





On Tuesday, the governor confirmed the state’s first COVID-19 case.





He said the patient is a 25-year-old lady who recently travelled from Kano state to Kokona local government area in Nasarawa.





Currently, Nasarawa has nine confirmed cases of the disease.



