Premier League clubs are facing a fight to sign Lille striker Victor Osimhen.
The 21-year-old is being linked with Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.
According to Le10 Sport, Napoli and Inter Milan also want to sign the Nigeria international.
Osimhen believes the former would offer him more playing time than the Premier League giants.
A talented forward, Osimhen has scored 25 Ligue 1 goals in 64 goals in the last two seasons.
He should go to a big club when he's sure of adequate playing time.ReplyDelete