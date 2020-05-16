



Sadiya Umar Farouq, minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, says the stipends of N-Power beneficiaries for the month of April will be paid early next week.





She made the promise at briefing of the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja on Friday.





Last week, the ministry had appealed to the volunteers to be patient, as “payments are currently being processed”.





However, while responding to a question on why the payment had not been made for April, the minister gave the assurance that it would be made early next week.

“I would like to say it is in the final stage of payments. By early next week, they will get their payments, Insha Allah,” she said.





The N-power programme was established by the federal government to provide jobs and skill empowerment initiatives for youths.





The N-Power programme, which comes with job training, education and a monthly stipend of N30,000, is only open to persons aged between 18 and 35.









