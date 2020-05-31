Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of aviation has claimed that his prophecy on Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has come to pass.





Fani-Kayode had in 2019 warned Osinbajo to resign or he will soon be used to “wash toilets.”





He made the statement while lambasting Osinbajo for flagging off the ‘Use The Toilet campaign’.





Few months after, the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, inaugurated the Steering Committee of the “Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign,” which he leads as chairman.

The committee, which was inaugurated on Thursday is part of efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and open defecation in Nigeria.





Members of the committee include Mr Kayode Fayemi; Chairman, Senate Committee on Water Resources, Sen. Bello Mandiya and Chairman, House Committee on Water Resources, Hon. Sada Soli, Minister of Information, Mr Lai Mohammed; Minister of Agriculture & Rural Development, Mr Sabo Nanono; Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; amongst others.





Reacting, Fani-Kayode on his Twitter page wrote: “Two days ago the prophecy came to pass as Prof Yemi Osinbajo, was appointed Chairman of the ‘Use The Toilet Committee of Nigeria’.





“The Bible says “what profiteth a man to gain the world and lose his soul?”





“Vice President of Shitty Matters, how do you feel now?”





