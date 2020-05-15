



Popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko said she is so pained, heartbroken and devastated as she lost her father to the cruel hands of death.





She took to her Instagram on Friday to express how she felt after news broke out that her father has died.





Destiny described her father as the finest man in the Etiko family and eulogised him for supporting her carrier.





“Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko is heartbroken as she has lost her father. am so pained, am so broken, am devastated; it’s as if my life is shattered, The world is wicked O.

“I still can’t believe that the man who gave me life is gone. Daddy you have always loved and supported me when I told you what I wanted to take up as a carrier…You prayed for me and told me that I will always succeed and stand out in all I do …now am making you proud and all the evil ones could do is to take you from us.





“My heart is broken into pieces and I am not sure it can be mended for you left with a part of my soul daddy…..my closeness with you still making me not believe that you are gone dad OBI AGBAWA M OOOO, my headmaster, my oyibo pepper, yy intelligent man,the finest man in ETIKO’s FAMILY,” she cried.





She added: “It shall never be well with the wicked ones IJN Amen. This year just hit me like a personal virus and it’s so difficult for me to let go daddy.





“You know I love you more than any other thing in this world. I pray I get through this daddy but till then, may you keep resting in the bosom of the lord IJN Amen. you are my father now, Please always be strong for me, I love you my blood. THIS WORLD IS WICKED.”













